Pro-democracy campaigner Allan Moyo, who has spent more than 50 days in detention, will continue detained in prison after Justice Foroma dismissed his bail appeal, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights report.

Moyo was arrested on 7 December for alleging that President Mnangagwa is destroying people’s future.

