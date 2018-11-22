BREAKING News: Family perishes in Kwekwe-Gweru highway head on collision..Pictures

FOUR people believed to be members of the same family died on the spot following a head-on collision at the Redcliff flyover just outside Kwekwe yesterday Thursday evening, ZwNews reports.

Passengers in the Nissan X-trail lost their lives while those in the Jeep were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash occurred late in the day on the site which has become a high accident zone.

A government official who requested not to be named as he is not authorised to speak with journalists told this ZwNews at the accident scene that there are at least 2 fatalities at this 20 KM stretch along Gweru-Kwekwe road every month.

The official pointed out that the area between Hunters Road flyover and Kwekwe Bridge flyover is fast becoming a black spot; and “drivers should reduce speed to avoid unnecessary loss of life.”

Names of the deceased have not yet been released.