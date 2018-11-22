Goreraza blasts Chiwenga over 1 August: Army behaved like terrorists..Killing, stealing

Shame on you Chiwenga, Shame on you again and again..ex-Zim Air Force Commander, S Goreraza…

By Stanley Goreraza: The Army like the CIO is accustomed to committing crimes against humanity with impunity. They not only shot to death and injured unarmed civilians, they confiscated cell phones from them and did not give them back. They would chase civilians and when women dropped their handbags and purses, they would pick them up and not give them back. They are not only killers but they are thieves as well.

From the pictures I have seen, it was evident our soldiers were having a good time and thoroughly enjoyed terrorizing civilians who were not involved in the disturbances and were going about their private business.