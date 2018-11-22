Goreraza blasts Chiwenga over 1 August: Army behaved like terrorists..Killing, stealing

Shame on you Chiwenga, Shame on you again and again..ex-Zim Air Force Commander, S Goreraza…
By Stanley Goreraza: The Army like the CIO is accustomed to committing crimes against humanity with impunity. They not only shot to death and injured unarmed civilians, they confiscated cell phones from them and did not give them back. They would chase civilians and when women dropped their handbags and purses, they would pick them up and not give them back. They are not only killers but they are thieves as well.
From the pictures I have seen, it was evident our soldiers were having a good time and thoroughly enjoyed terrorizing civilians who were not involved in the disturbances and were going about their private business.
AK47 rifles are used when the intention is to kill. This type of weapon is designed primarily for war and war is what the army brought into the streets of Harare. Instead of defusing the situation, they made things worse. Clearly they orders were to shoot if necessary and it was completely unnecessary.
This rot and indiscipline has been allowed and encouraged by the powers that be, chiefly the former President who clung to power through brutality.
The civilians protesting in Harare on the 1st of August went overboard yes, but they had no arms of war to warrant Military intervention. Where was the riot police and support unit? Weren’t they supposed to be on standby given tensions in the country at that particular time?
The Army behaved like Boko Haram that day. Killing and stealing, chasing and shooting at unarmed civilians.
In civilized countries, the Army Chief would be expected to resign.
But this is Zimbabwe in Africa. It’s ok for a black man to kill another black man but unacceptable for a white man to kill a black man. Shame on you Chiwenga. Shame on you again and again. Hautonzwa kana kunyara.
stanley goreraza