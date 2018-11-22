Ncube retires Border Gezi Zanu PF militia, Cuts ED-Chiwenga salary by 5%.. Budget summary

✓ Private vehicles import duty to be paid in forex.

✓ Civil servants 13th cheque to be paid before year-end but based on basic salaries only.

✓ ‘Border Gezi’ 2,917 youths to be retired by year-end.

✓ 5% salary cut for government senior officers right up to presidium.

✓ Biometric registrations for all civil servants from 1 January to flush out ghost workers.

✓ Resuscitation of ZISCO and CSC.

✓ Companies collecting VAT in forex to remit the same in forex.

✓ Increase of 7 cents excise duty on diesel and 6.5 cents on paraffin.

✓ Road fines for recurring errand drivers to be increased from about $30 to $700.

✓ Further exemptions to be announced regarding the 2% IMT.

✓ Directors and Shareholders to be jointly and severally liable for the taxes of voluntarily wound up companies.

✓ Parastatal reforms – partial and full privatisation.

✓ No further acquisitions of NPLs by ZAMCO.

✓ Reduction of foreign missions/embassies.

✓ Multi Currency basket remains with USD as the reference currency.