✓ Private vehicles import duty to be paid in forex.
✓ Civil servants 13th cheque to be paid before year-end but based on basic salaries only.
✓ ‘Border Gezi’ 2,917 youths to be retired by year-end.
✓ 5% salary cut for government senior officers right up to presidium.
✓ Biometric registrations for all civil servants from 1 January to flush out ghost workers.
✓ Resuscitation of ZISCO and CSC.
✓ Companies collecting VAT in forex to remit the same in forex.
✓ Increase of 7 cents excise duty on diesel and 6.5 cents on paraffin.
✓ Road fines for recurring errand drivers to be increased from about $30 to $700.
✓ Further exemptions to be announced regarding the 2% IMT.
✓ Directors and Shareholders to be jointly and severally liable for the taxes of voluntarily wound up companies.
✓ Parastatal reforms – partial and full privatisation.
✓ No further acquisitions of NPLs by ZAMCO.
✓ Reduction of foreign missions/embassies.
✓ Multi Currency basket remains with USD as the reference currency.
Ncube retires Border Gezi Zanu PF militia, Cuts ED-Chiwenga salary by 5%.. Budget summary
