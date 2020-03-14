A former Cabinet Minister has implored on authorities to cancel off Zimbabwe’s 40th independence anniversary slated for Barbourfields Stadium in the second largest city of Bulawayo next month.

In comments posted on his official Twitter handle Saturday morning, exiled former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Professor Jonathan Moyo said it is prudent to call off the 18 April independence celebrations in the pursuit of ‘saving lives’.

He said the Government must follow suit by cancelling off the celebrations after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on Friday indefinitely postponed all international matches in fear of the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

“If it’s right for #CAF to postpone #Warriors Afcon games to prevent spread of #CoronaVirus (and) save lives, it must be right to cancel [email protected] uhuru bash at BF Stadium in Byo on 18 April to save lives”, Moyo tweeted, adding that ‘social distancing is key’.

Both CAF and the global football mother governing body FIFA have called on the indefinite postponement of international matches citing fears of the spread of the deadly epidemic which started in China but has spread to various parts of the world including South Africa.

Zwnews