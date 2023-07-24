In the early hours of Saturday, a tragic incident occurred in Torwood suburb, Redcliff town, where a 17-year-old Form 3 student named Sindiso Hlazo was allegedly killed by unidentified assailants outside a bar.

According to Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko, the young student had left his home in Kwekwe and traveled to Plot 20 Swartlage farm in Redcliff on Friday morning for reasons that are yet to be established.

On Saturday around 1 AM, Sindiso Hlazo was spotted drinking beer at Chilax Nightclub in Torwood Shopping Centre, Redcliff, in the company of unknown men. At approximately 2:30 AM, the bar attendant was informed by patrons that the lifeless body of a male juvenile was found outside the nightclub. Upon closer examination, the bar attendant realized that it was the same boy she had seen inside the nightclub earlier.

During the police investigation at the scene, they observed bleeding from the right ear of the deceased.

As of now, no arrests have been made in connection with the incident. Inspector Mahoko appealed to the public for any information that could assist with the investigation, urging them to come forward to the nearest police station. The aim is to bring the culprits involved in this tragedy to justice.

FILE PICTURE