As largely expected, Dr Lucia Mkandla has finally been appointed as the substantive Town Clerk for Kwekwe city council- almost three years after the retirement of her long-serving predecessor, Emmanuel Ngwena Musara, in December 2017.

The development comes after the predominantly MDC Alliance councillors at Town House passed a resolution to appoint Dr Mkandla, who has been acting TC since Musara’s exit.

Musara is a longtime ally of President Emmerson Mnangagwa and immediately after his retirement, he tried his luck in active politics and lost to Kandros Mugabe in the 2018 Zanu PF primaries for Kwekwe central.

Interviews for the then vacant post saw prominent personalities who included Law Society of Zimbabwe president and ex-Kwekwe Chamber Secretary Edward Mapara, incumbent Chitungwiza Director of Housing Hazel Sithole and Gweru assistant Finance Director Michael Verenga, being interviewed for the top post.

“As council we have recommended that Dr Mnkandla be appointed substantive Town Clerk. We made the recommendation as a council and we have since submitted our recommendation to Government and we await the outcome,” said Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo in her confirmation of Kasipo’s appointment.

“Dr Mnkandla has been there with us and we have seen what she is capable of doing so we simply decided to stick to her rather than looking for someone new,” said Cllr Kasipo.

Zwnews