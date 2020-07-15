Rabid Zanu PF critic and self-styled street preacher, Apostle Talent Chiwenga, who was involved in an accident in Norton, is in a stable condition despite reports on the contrary, his Jesus Revelation Ministries chapel announced yesterday.

Pastor G Baloyi, who is the publicist for the church, said in a statement yesterday that, basing on their ‘assesment’, the hospitalised Chiwenga, and two other members from Jesus Revelation Ministries who were in his company during the time of the accident, are all in a stable condition.

Pastor Baloyi also warned congregants of the Chiwenga-led chapel against ‘being tossed to and fro’ by the media whose business ‘is selling news’.

There were reports that Apostle Chiwenga, who has since been hospitalised following the accident, had been abducted by state-hired captors in light of his hard-hitting messages on the incumbent regime.

Chiwenga is a rabid critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government and its alleged excesses.

“We advise you to be calm and not to be tossed to and fro by media houses which are in the business of selling news. Their news sometimes is unverified and not accurate,” said Pastor Baloyi in a brief update Tuesday.

The Norton accident came barely two days after Chiwenga had reportedly warned that state agents had been given an assignment to abduct and kill him.

The preacher, who claims to have survived over seven assassination attempts from the Zanu PF regime also lost his wife in a horrific car accident last year.

We publish the Jesus Revelation Ministries statement below:

CHURCH STATEMENT Brethren Jesus Revelation Ministries is aware of the curiosity that has been raised by the social media concerning Apostle TF Chiwenga and the other brethren. We advise you to be calm and not to be tossed to and fro by media houses which are in the business of selling news. Their news sometimes is unverified and not accurate. We can confirm that after verifying with our brethren indeed the accident occurred. No deaths . Apostle and the other two brethren are in a stable condition according to our assessment, though the medical practioners will give us their reports as they are doing their best to treat our brethren We haven’t gotten the details yet pertaining to the causes of the accident but what we confirmed is that all the brethren involved were urgently ferried to medical centres for treatment. We will continue to update you as and when we receive any information

Continue to pray during these challenging times Thank you.

Pastor G Baloyi

Zwnews