Several officials of Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance in the Midlands province were on Tuesday arrested in a blitkrieg which the party contends is a revenge on last weekend’s failed grab of the party’s offices by the breakaway Thokozani Khupe-led MDC-T.

The MDC Alliance chairperson for greater Midlands Sekai Marashe, popularly known as ‘Muchaina’, was the first to be picked up by Kwekwe police while two more officials, Maysen Moyo and Cllr Mbekezeli Ndlovu were also arrested.

The arrests come hardly a week after MDC-A youths foiled an attempt by a 15-member gang from Khupe’s MDC-T, who were in the company of reinstated secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, from occupying its offices located at number 1171 Philips road, Newtown Kwekwe.

“This is a clear abuse of power as the state is yet to prefer charges on the trio but rather chose to effect partisan arrests,” MDC-A Youth Assembly national spokesperson Stephen Tshuma said in a statement yesterday.

“The illegal arrests confirm a deliberate attempt by the cornered Emmerson Mnangagwa regime working in cahoots with Thokozani Khupe and cabal to demobilize any dissenting voices ahead of July 31 protests. Clearly the illegitimate regime is using every trick in the books of dictatorship to strike fear on citizens in face of public outburst,” he said.

Last week, alert MDC-A youths in Kwekwe blocked Mwonzora and company from wrestling it’s Midlands North provincial offices, in much the same manner through which the citadel of oppositional politics which previously headquartered Chamisa’s party in central Harare, Harvest House, was ‘violently’ grabbed.

This is also not the first time that Muchaina has hogged the limelight after she was last year brutally assaulted by suspected Zanu PF thugs for wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with the image of Chamisa while waiting for a parcel from Gweru at a bus stop in Kwekwe.

She was hospitalised after the assault

more details to follow…

Zwnews