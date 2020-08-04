A Zanu PF politician has said the people of Kwekwe must apologise to Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa by resoundingly voting for him in the next elections ‘because Kwekwe belongs to him’.

Mugabe, who lost to the late NPF leader Masango ‘Blackman’ Matambanadzo in the last 2018 elections, said it was disappointing that Kwekwe chose to side with the opposition, a move he said ‘disappointed His Excellency’.

The politician-cum-cleric who also leads Zvipo ZveMweya Apostolic Church, is believed to be eyeing the parliamentary seat for Kwekwe central in by-elections expected soon.

“It is actually puzzling that out of all the 14 wards, only one Zanu PF Councillor managed to win the 2018 elections. Now is actually the time for people of Kwekwe to show that His Excellency comes from this part of the country,” he said.

Mnangagwa’s official residence is situated in the predominantly agrarian Sherwood area and in the past elections, he was humiliatingly outballoted by Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance which bagged all, but just one ward.

Following the death of Matambanadzo last week, Kwekwe has now been thrown into election mode with Mugabe expected to represent Zanu PF while former legislator Blessing Chebundo is expected to contest on an MDC-A ticket.

Chebundo came to the limelight after he defeated then MP Mnangagwa during the dawn of the 21st century.

Zwnews