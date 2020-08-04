President Mnangagwa has appointed has appointed General Chiwenga as new Zimbabwe Minister of Health and Childcare. The appointment has been recieved with mixed feelings by citizens who are well aware that Chiwenga himself does not use the country’s broken hospitals.

Prof Jonathan Moyo said about the appointment:

Mnangagwa has appointed VP Rtd General Chiwenga as the new minister of Health and Child Care. He replaces the disgraced Obadiah Moyo. Back to #Politics101. I have a distinct & very unsettling feeling that this is an indescribable threat to people’s lives! #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

Alex T Magaisa said:

The Ministry of Health is a pit full of Black Mambas, with potential to cause political death. Did Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga jump in or was he pushed? A man who regularly flies to China for private treatment now oversees a decrepit public healthcare system he doesn’t use!

Full Statement..

APPOINTMENT OF THE MINISTER OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE BY HIS EXCELLENCY THE PRESIDENT