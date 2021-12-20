Arundel Hospital which is funded by Sakunda Holdings businessman, Kuda Tagwirei has blamed sanctions for not paying over 300 nurses.

Corruption accused Tagwirei who is said to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s business frontman runs Sakunda Holdings, and is sponsoring the hospital.

And, the hospital’s head clinician, Dr David Chimuka in an audio note to the nurses, said sanctions have caused the medical institution to fail to pay them.

Tagwirei has sponsored football clubs donating over US$5 million, to the country’s two biggest clubs, Dynamos and Highlanders.

Apparently, the graft accused businessman, is also said to be connected to a number of offshore firms.

Zwnews