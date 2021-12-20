Renowned lawyer, Dr Alex Magaisa has taken a swipe at late former president Robert Mugabe’s nephew Patrick Zhuwao, saying he abused his authority when he was in government.

Magaisa says Zhuwao was a thorn in the flesh for many Zimbabweans when he was in government, but now pretends to be a saint.

“Patrick Zhuwao you say I want to silence you and your friend, Prof Jonathan Moyo.

“I have no such power. You silenced yourselves by the egregious abuse of power during your time in govt.

“You lost the moral authority to speak on issues that you now claim to be champions of,” he says.

He adds that Zhuwao’s friend Jonathan Moyo also played his part in abusing his power.

“Check your friend’s record when he was Information Minister & how many journalists, media houses and citizens he mocked & silenced when he had the power to promote freedom.

“Daily News press bombing, Capital Radio, ZBC journalists, foreign journalists like Andrew Meldrum,” he says.

Magaisa says the two have not changed their spots, despite now both being out of government and in exile.

“And even now, you both behave like you have title deeds to name-calling. I wanted to show that you have not changed, notwithstanding the pontification over the last 4 years of exile.

“You’re still the same vile characters who revel in using uncouth language towards others,” he says.

