Armed riot Zimbabwe Republic Police members have violently disrupted a Christmas Charity Event hosted by Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance President Nelson Chamisa at Zimbabwe Hall in Highfields this afternoon, the party says.
MDC Alliance says no explanation has yet been given for the unlawful conduct by the Police.
The party says elderly persons and persons with disabilities were roughly pushed out of the hall by police.
“The regime continues to declare war on the citizens & abuse state institutions as they fear the groundswell of organic citizen support for the people’s President, Adv Chamisa,” says the party.
Commenting on the event, MDC Alliance spokesperson Fadzai Mahere said:
“The MDC Alliance condemns the regime’s treatment of the movement as a banned political organization.
“No justification exists for why armed riot police must violently disrupt the old & the infirm from receiving Christmas gifts from President Chamisa.”
Zwnews