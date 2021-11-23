A commuter omnibus (kombi) has fallen into a river, and information on casualties is not yet available.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Nick Mangwana has confirmed the incident, adding that details of any casualties are not yet available.

He writes:

“We are in the rain season and our road hazard perception needs to be on high acuity.

“A combi fell into the Mbalue river at the bridge at around 9pm last night.

“The commuter omnibus was coming from Bulawayo. Information on casualties(if any) is not yet available.”

Meanwhile, the Meteological Services Department has warned of heavy rains countrywide, urging people to be cautious.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is also on record urging people and motorists to take it easy on the roads.

Rains affect drivers’ visibility on the roads.

Over the years people and vehicles have been carried away as drivers try to cross flooded rivers.

Zwnews