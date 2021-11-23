Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating circumstances surrounding a murder case in which a body of a 21 year old male adult was found at Intunta Primary School grounds, Bulawayo on 22/11/21.

The body had some bruises and a deep cut on the head.

Police is calling on anyone with information to report at any nearest Police station.

On another note, ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Luke Manziyo, a male adult of Musirizwi Village, Chipinge.

The suspect is being sought in connection with a murder case in which he fatally assaulted his brother in law after a dispute over his mother’s property on 20/10/21.

The victim succumbed to the injuries sustained as a result of the assault on 21/11/21 while admitted at Chipinge District hospital.

