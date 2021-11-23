The European Foundation for Management Development has awarded the University of Pretoria’s Gordon Institute of Business Science its prestigious EQUIS accreditation, making it one of the top business schools in the world.

UP is led by Zimbabwean academic Professor Tawana Kupe.

With the addition of this accreditation to those already held by UP’s GIBS – namely the Association of MBAs (AMBA), awarded in 2007; and the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business (AACSB), awarded in 2016 – GIBS is now part of an elite group of business schools.

Interim Dean Morris Mthombeni said: “This accreditation reinforces our commitment to providing quality business and management education. It demonstrates that we are on par with the world’s most highly acclaimed institutions.”

GIBS says it is committed to making a positive societal impact, especially in partnership through its growing and engaged alumni community.

“The recognition that we obtain through international accreditations like EQUIS is not only a testament to our faculty, staff, suppliers, and students, but impact made by our alumni in building and leading organisations informed by capabilities developed in part at GIBS,” adds Mthombeni. Newshawks