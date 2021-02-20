Boity Thulo shared some tips in the spirit of the month of love.

Image: Instagram/Boity Thulo

Clearly still feeling the spirit of the month of love, rapper Boity Thulo has taken to her social media to give her followers a few of her personal dos and don’ts when it comes to love.

On Instagram, Boity answered a few random, love-themed questions to shed light into what she thinks is the best way to approach certain love situations. She shared her thoughts on what to do when you have a crush, how to escape the friend zone and more.

Boity provided some interesting insight based on personal experience and opinion; here is the Q&A she shared:

Q: What do you think is the best gesture from a partner?

A: A partner who takes the time to learn and understand your love languages and does their best to service your needs according to your love language.

Q: Do you have any advice for getting out of the friend zone?

A: I really don’t. I have been friend zoned before and instead of taking offence, I just accepted that the person values me more as a friend which I had no choice but to respect”

Q: What advice would you give someone who is trying to make their crush notice them?

A: I would say brave it out and reach out to them. Take that leap of faith and just say “hello” and see where it goes from there. You don’t have to immediately disclose that you have a crush, but you have to start somewhere and I think “hello” is a good place to start.

See the rest of her tips below:

Boity recently got real with her fans about her love life on the TL, explaining that she would rather be spending her hard-earned cash on her grandparents than on 15 Birkin bags.

See, even though Boity loves the idea of being “taken care of” by a man, her independence is very important to her. The rapper said it’s her man’s job to provide her with accessories, but even though she entertains the idea of a partner taking care of her, she’s still an independent powerhouse.

“Don’t get me wrong, I love the idea of being taken care of by a man who’s got his sh! t together. But I don’t do dependence. It’s not up my alley,” tweeted Boity.

Boity also mentioned that she’s single and that she’s waiting on her ancestors to bring her the man of her dreams.

“My Dlozis have given me a career that is beyond my wildest prayers. They have financially provided for me in the most satisfactory way. The only thing they haven’t brought my way is the man they prepared for me. And I have all the patience!” she tweeted.

-TimesLive