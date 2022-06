Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has bemoaned rampant corruption in government especially the Ministry of Local Government.

Zivhu lambasts fellow Zimbabweans for not standing up against the current thieving regime, led by President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“The level of stealing in local government ministry, zvoreva kuti Zimbabweans we are useless animals, munosekerera zvinhu zvakadayi, Chamisa I wish dai uri J Malema, zvino Mwari vakatiseka, vakatipa chikuku vata vata chaicho, tofira musaga se chikiti,” he says.

Earlier on Zivhu lambasted the government for conducting an ‘indaba’ on bread price while the health sector is burning.

He was referring to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor’s meeting with bakeries to reduce the price of bread.

“Mungaita musangano we Chingwa varume vakuru chokwadi, kuzvipatara kusina vashandi, nokuti salary yavo ishoma, imi moti taita musangano wokuti Chingwa chidzike, itai mushe vehukama kwete zvemafanisi,” he said.

Zwnews