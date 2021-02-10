Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s engagement efforts are starting to bear fruits.

When Mnangagwa came into power through a military coup, he promised to engage the world, globe trotting with the banner ‘Zimbabwe is open for business.’

Mnangagwa visited countries like Beralus, UAE, Kazakhstan among other countries.

Apparently, former Confederation of Zimbabwean Industries president Busisa Moyo says according to recent statistics;

“Zimbabwe’s key exports destination 2020; South Africa (39%), United Arab Emirates (20%), Mozambique (9)15% to USD408m.

Meanwhile, Uganda accounts for (3%), Belgium (2%), Zambia, Botswana and Kenya 1%.

Apparently, commenting on the figures, Mangwana says Mnangagwa’s Zimbabwe is open for business mantra is paying fruits.

“The fact that the UAE has become our second largest export destination speaks to the success of President ED’s Engagement Policy.

“This is a new diplomatic frontier which was opened in the Second Republic,” he says.

-Zwnews