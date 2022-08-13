Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has lambasted Zimbabweans for lacking patience when election results are being tallied before announcement.

Mangwana says Zimbabweans should learn to be patient when results are being tallied before announcement.

“Kenya’s electoral commission has 7 days to declare results.

“They are patiently waiting.

“In Zimbabwe, @ZECzim has 5, but in 2018 some were on the streets burning things and attacking people by the 2nd day.

“We really need to have a measure of restraint,” he says.

Meanwhile, in 2018 soldiers were deployed and killed civilians who were protesting demanding the release of election results.

The protesters alleged that the delay by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission to announce the results was motivated by a ploy to rig.

Zwnews