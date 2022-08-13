The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is investigating a case of robbery which occurred at a farm along Boundary Road in Karoi on 11 August 2022 at around 0000 hours, where farm produce, inputs, and equipment worth US$80 000 were stolen.

About 10 unknown suspects, armed with iron bars and wooden sticks, stormed the farm and attacked two security guards who were on duty.

The suspects tied the victims’ hands and legs with barbed wire and twine before breaking into the workshop and manager’s office.

They stole property comprising a drill machine, grinder, 17,3 tonnes of soya beans, 1510 litres Glyphosate, several herbicides, among other items.

They loaded the loot in an unidentified truck and went off.

Zwnews