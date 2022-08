The country recorded 1 death in Bulawayo and 2 new Covid 19 infections in Manicaland and Mashonaland East yesterday 13 August 2022.

Cases are slowing down and according to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, recovery rate remains 98 per cent.

Apparently, the Ministry of Health maintains that people should still observe face mask wearing, social distancing, hands washing and use of sanitizers use.

Zimbabweans are also urged to get vaccinated and observe health protocols at all times.

