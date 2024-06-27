The President of Kenya William Ruto has read the riot act at police Inspector General.

Speaking on Kenya Digital News, Ruto said he doesn’t doubt the police’s ability to handle the recent protests, but pointed out that the problem was the police boss.

“We don’t doubt the police’s ability to handle the situation, we doubt the command.

“We have a serious problem which is the command of the police.

“We have the most incompetent Inspector General of Police in the whole world and that is a big problem.

“His incompetence comes out when there a situation which demands the he makes a decision.

He can’t make a decision of his own,” said Ruto.

Kenyans especially the youths recently took to the streets in protests over the Finance Bill which proposed tax hikes.

The protests left a dozen dead after being shot by police, while hundreds others were wounded.

