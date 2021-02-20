l“I’m up trying to figure out why do I continue to do this to myself?”

It seems like the ‘bevs’ just don’t agree with songstress Kelly Khumalo any more.

Despite being an owner of an alcohol brand, it seems songstress Kelly Khumalo is contemplating quitting booze altogether, as in a recent tweet she let her fans know that her relationship with alcohol is strained at best.

Kelly took to her Twitter TL, to share her thoughts on how it was no longer fun for her to drink alcohol because it seems that her body is rejecting the substance. She wondered out loud why she continued to drink even though it feels like torture these days.

“I think my relationship with alcohol is doomed, my body is literally rejecting it. Why do I still drink? I’m up trying to figure out why do I continue to do this to myself? Honestly, this can’t be my life …” Kelly tweeted.

Many of Kelly’s fans seemed to agree that it was her age or growing older in general that made her suffer after drinking.

They advised her that her body has determined that alcohol is not good for it and she should let her body lead her towards totally quitting.

However, there were those who felt that as an alcohol brand owner herself, sis couldn’t leave them to drink her alcohol by themselves. So they advised her to take a mini-break and then come back to the life of bevs!

Check out the comments below:

Same here 😭😭😭I was saying this just yesterday, abundifuni as a result let me just take a break 🌚 it makes me sick from first glass — Moshe Nkumanda-Ndiki (@MosheNdiki) February 12, 2021

Kells, there comes a time when the body rejects it. Sometimes its bcos of age. There is nothing wrong with not drinking 😉 I am laughing cos I feel the same way sometimes — Kay-Loco (@kaylesabe) February 12, 2021

Take 2 vitamin B supplements before drinking, you can't stop drinking and expect us to drink your gin 😂😂😂 we in this together 😂😂😂 — MissPearlz, Duchess yamaBhaca (@Thee_MissPearlz) February 12, 2021

Growing up is something else You find your body rejecting things you use to enjoy , I think it’s time buyeke once — Guirugo_14 (@CGuirugoSA) February 12, 2021

Makhumalo that's me, I've tried many times it's no longer fun. Instead I feel like I'm toturing myself. I'm just praying to God for strength to quit — Zoe Zamajwara Philip (@zoey_22777) February 12, 2021

But ke you need to atleast drink Controversy — Kgatliso (@KgatlisoOlorato) February 12, 2021

