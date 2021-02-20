HARARE – Four suspected armed robbers have been killed in a shootout with police in Harare.

Police said one of the dead suspects was a police officer based at Hatfield Police Station.

Police are holding two other men who survived the shootout shortly after 6PM on Friday night outside 110 Mbuya Nehanda Street.

An internal police memo seen by ZimLive said the men, armed with four pistols, were attempting to rob a shop dealing in solar energy products when they were accosted by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

The owner of the shop, Chris Chibueze, 45, told police he received a call from a customer who wanted him to deliver a solar battery at his residence at 6PM, after business hours.

Chibueze, who had left his shop, returned to get the solar battery.

“Suddenly, he was approached by six male adults who were armed with four pistols. The accused persons ordered Chibueze to lie down whilst pointing firearms at him to which he complied,” police said.

One of the suspects grabbed the safe keys and took US$10,000 in cash.

As the suspects were leaving, police said detectives who were outside fired shots resulting in a gun-battle with the suspected robbers who were “overpowered.”

Chibueze recovered his money which had been dropped by the suspects during the shootout.

Police have named the four dead suspects as police Constable Kudzai Kanjera, Admire Nhetekwa, Tatenda Chari and Brian Chibaya.

They are holding Tichaona Kariwa of Domboshava and 29-year-old Blessing Bheura of Chitungwiza after they survived the shootout. -ZimLive