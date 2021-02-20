Local artists have joined hands in celebrating the life of Zimbabwe liberation Provincial hero and Zimdancehall star, Soul Jah Love through music.

Soul Jah Love’s body laid in state at his home yesterday before it was buried this afternoon at Warren Hills cemetery.

Meanwhile, various musicians including Jah Prayzah, Jah master, DJ Fantan and Mathias Mhere gave a befitting send off to the late popular Zimdancehall chanter through a virtual concert.

As the artists celebrate Soul Jah Love’s short but well lived life, many will remember him for his collaborations which gave fame to fellow artists.

The Dancehall star Born Soul Musaka died on 16 February 2021 at a local hospital in Harare was declared Provincial Hero by the Ruling Party ZANU PF. -zbc

His burial in pictures…

Content/ Photos- ZBC