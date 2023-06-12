Renowned economic analyst Gift Mugano says the government should keep salary talks with civil servants a secret in order to curb inflation.

“Out of interest, why is that GOZ goes public on salary negotiations & final outcomes. In a market with rational expectations, this drives up the exchanges.

“When the salary is finally awarded it will be meaningless. Salary talks must be confidential,” he says.

His comment comes after the government said it is set to table a new salary offer for civil servants to cushion them from rising prices of goods and services.

This comes at a time when the National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC), which brings together the Government and workers’ representatives, is scheduled to meet this week.

It is understood that the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) leaders met President Mnangagwa last week, who expressed Government’s commitment to address their plight.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima said the new pay offer will be tabled once internal consultations are complete.

“We are currently doing consultations and working on a comprehensive framework, which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development,” said Prof Mavima.

The framework, he said, will provide a clear roadmap on what the Government is able to offer in terms of remuneration and non-monetary incentives.

Zwnews