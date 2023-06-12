Harare City Council’s finance director Stanley Ndemera and chamber secretary Charles Kandemiri have been jailed effective six years each on criminal abuse of office.

They are charged for selling the Mount Pleasant Sports Club and golf course.

They sold the council-owned Mt Pleasant Sports Club in Vainona, including the golf course, without following procedure.

The two were initially jointly charged with former mayor Herbert Gomba and town clerk Engineer Hosea Chisango who were acquitted on the same charges by Justice Pisirai Kwenda.

The judge acquitted them saying they only signed the agreement of sale as a matter of policy because their assumption was that everything was done above board.

Zwnews