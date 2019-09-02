Kazhanje jailed for accepting $10K bribe from Chivhayo

Former Zimbabwe Power Company Board Chair, Kazhanje has been sentenced to three years in prison after being convicted of accepting a US$10 000 bribe from ex-convict and Managing Director of Intratek Zimbabwe, Wicknell Chivhayo.
The bribe is alleged to be Chivhayo’s way to influence Kazhanje’s decisions in the Gwanda multimillion-dollar Solar project which is yet to commence since 2016.
Kazhanje will, however, spend only one year in jail after two years were suspended on condition of good behaviour.
