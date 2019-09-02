Zim Byo man brutally assaulted for pretending to be South African..Video

By Takunda Shumba
- 3rd September 2019

A Zimbabwean man who has been pretending to be a South African, going about attacking fellow foreigners has been caught and assaulted  by locals.

The wailing man who speaks isiNdebele confessed that he is actually a Zimbabwean from Mzilikazi, Bulawayo.

WARNING!!!

The video  below contains graphic images.

