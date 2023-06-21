Jacqueline Sande, the chief election agent for Independent candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has successfully filed nomination papers on his behalf to run for president on August 23.

Speaking to the media after filing the papers, Sande could not say where Kasukuwere is, but added that he will be on ground for campaign.

Apparently, these are the provisional presidential candidates so far:

🔴 Douglas Mwonzora

🔴 Emmerson Mnangagwa

🔴 Linda Masarira

🔴 Lovemore Madhuku

🔴 Nelson Chamisa

🔴 Saviour Kasukuwere

🔴 Trust Chikohora

Nomination Court will close at 4PM.

Zwnews