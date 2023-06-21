Zimbabwean aspiring presidential election candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has brewed a storm of confusion on the political terrain after he sold a dummy to Harare authorities and misled the public through the media on his move by pretending to have flown into the country after five years to file his nomination papers today ahead of general elections on 23 August when he didn’t.

After buying into Kasukuwere’s ruse, through which he has now tied himself in knots of indecision and confusion, The NewsHawks has established that he did not fly back home through Airlink flight No.4Z104 even though his name was on the passenger manifest.

Passenger 34 – as he was on the list – didn’t fly and land in Harare.

The NewsHawks has spoken to some passengers on that list and they confirmed Kasukuwere was not on that flight.

Apparently, he checked in but didn’t fly after he was told that Zimbabweans security agents were waiting for him at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Harare.

Security agents were seen at the airport waiting ahead of that flight.

This means Kasukuwere’s cunning plan effectively worked to draw out his enemies and show that he will be arrested if he comes, while it also created uncertainty and confusion, as well as a credibility or trust gap on his part.

As things stand, Kasukuwere is in Johannesburg, South Africa, while nominations are underway in Harare.

He can file his nomination papers in absentia, although the issue of him not being “ordinarily resident” in Zimbabwe might be used to block him if the issue is raised by his detractors.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his rival, main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa have already filed their papers.

-Newshawks