President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has successfully filed his nomination papers at the High Court in Harare for the presidential election.

President Mnangagwa’s papers were filed on his behalf by his Chief Election agent and Justice Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi.

Ziyambi says they will now wait for 4PM when ZEC announces the successful candidates.

Apparently, Movement for Democratic Change-Tsvangirai, leader Douglas Mwonzora has also filed his nominations for the presidential contest.

The other candidate, Labour, Economists and African Democrats president Linda Masarira becomes the sixth person and only woman to file nomination to run for president after raising the US$20,000 nomination fee.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa’s main contender and Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa filed his nomination papers few days ago.

Zwnews