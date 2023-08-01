Blocked presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere has filed an appeal at the Constitutional Court challenging the defective and unexplained judgement of the Supreme Court over his constitutional right to contest elections.

Kasukuwere’s Head of Digital Marketing & Mobilisation, Cde Never Maswerasei says they have also engaged the SADC Troika on Defence & Security regarding the matter.

“Another meticulous urgent chamber application seeking to legally bind @ZECzim to the obligation of not printing the ballot paper was also filed.

“We are in for the long haul till authentic justice that shatters Mnangagwa family’s capture of the state prevails. We keep moving,” he adds.

Cde Maswerasei vowed that there will not be an election without Kasukuwere’s face on the ballot paper.

“Fellow Zimbabweans: The situation in our country has reached another level. As I updated the nation yesterday, there will be no presidential election without President @Hon_Kasukuwere

‘s name on the ballot. Mnangagwa now knows it and has come to terms with reality. Stay tuned,” he says.

Cde Maswerasei vowed that he will be coming to Zimbabwe saying he is not even afraid of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

“JUST TO BE CLEAR: Emmerson Mnanagwa anga akajaidzwa kutyisidzira vanhu achishandisa vamwe on his dirty jobs. Hatisi tese tinotya.

“I have 2 balls like him, Cde Never fears fokol ende kuZimbabwe ndirikutouyako its my country of birth ende hakuna kana one ane zvaanondiita,” he says.

Zwnews