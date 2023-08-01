Dinson Iron & Steel Company Zimbabwe (Disco), the company building the Manhize steel plant, has applied to the Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority seeking a license to install a 100MW wind farm.

The company needs up to 500MW over the next development phases to fire up the plant.

The company says it is also undertaking the construction of a 97km high voltage power line from Sherwood in Kwekwe to Manhize.

“Our construction of electricity infrastructure, through PPP arrangements, will also benefit communities and businesses in the area,” said the company.

Zwnews