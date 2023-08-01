Renowned political commentator Dr Pedzisai Ruhanya has questioned the break in at the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) offices were three laptops were stolen.

He says how is that possible, at the premise which is guarded 24/7 by the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

“How is it possible that there can be a break in @ZECzim that is guarded 24/7 by the police.

“What was exactly stolen and how does that relate to the running of the elections?

“For once, @ZECzim must tell the nation whats happening there. By the way, who, where are ballots printed.

Three laptops, including those of chief elections officer Utoile Silaigwana and his secretary, Isabel Mariwowo were stolen.

As authorities investigate the brazen break-in, there are growing fears that the stolen laptops may contain sensitive data crucial to the electoral process.

Zwnews