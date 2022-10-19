Remember the all-conquering Arsenal side of the 2003-04 campaign which made history by becoming the only English side to be crowned champions without tasting a single defeat?

Our very own Kallisto Pasuwa is only six games away from producing the same feat which Arsene Wenger produced with the Gunners.

Pasuwa, a decorated Zimbabwe player-turned-coach, is eyeing the same feat with Nyasa Big Bullets in the top-flight of the Malawi premiership.

If he manages to avoid defeat in the next six games, it will be the first time that the former Warriors coach would have achieved the feat which earned Arsenal the ‘Invincibles’ tag, in his coaching carreer.

To date, Nyasa Big Bullets has managed to register 17 wins and 7 draws from the 24 matches they have played.

But, speaking ahead of their game against Sable Farming, Pasuwa said his aim is not to replicate Wenger.

“Having said this, we are not targeting an invincible season, we can be beaten any time because that’s part of the game,” said Pasuwa. “Facing a side which is struggling to move out of the relegation zone with few matches remaining can be very tricky for Bullets and Pasuwa anticipates a highly charged opponent tomorrow. “[It will be] a game which will not be easy for us. We are playing them at a time when they are striving for points to survive relegation and they will definitely come hard on us…,” he said.

