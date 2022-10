The state-run Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) says exporting customers and foreign currency earners will now pay for power in US dollars.

Exporting firms will fork out USc12.21 per kilowatt hour and forex earners will pay USc10.63/kWh.

Zimbabwe is struggling to generate enough electricity for herself.

The country has been importing power from neighbouring countries like South Africa, Mozambique and Zambia.

Zwnews