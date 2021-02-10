The CAF Champions League match between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs will not take place this weekend after Moroccan authorities refused the South African giants entry to the country due to COVID-19.

The Morocco Football Federation want CAF to postpone the match or hold it in a safer country.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have since released a statement clarifying their stance over their refusal to allow Chiefs into the country, stating that it was due to health and safety measures by the national government.

It has also been revealed that a letter was sent to the competition’s organising body Confederation of African Football (CAF) requesting a fixture postponement or playing the match in an alternative country.