The CAF Champions League match between Wydad Casablanca and Kaizer Chiefs will not take place this weekend after Moroccan authorities refused the South African giants entry to the country due to COVID-19.
The Morocco Football Federation want CAF to postpone the match or hold it in a safer country.
The Royal Moroccan Football Federation have since released a statement clarifying their stance over their refusal to allow Chiefs into the country, stating that it was due to health and safety measures by the national government.
It has also been revealed that a letter was sent to the competition’s organising body Confederation of African Football (CAF) requesting a fixture postponement or playing the match in an alternative country.
“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation sent a letter to the CAF Clubs Committee informing it that the Moroccan authorities decided not to allow the Wydad Casablanca match with the South African Kaizer Chiefs team to be held on February 13th in Casablanca for the first round of the African Champions League, due to health and safety related to the recent developments of Covid-19,” read a statement from the RMFF.
“The Royal Moroccan Football Federation called on the Confederation of African Football to postpone the match, or hold it in another country if this is not possible.”