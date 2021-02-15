President Emmerson Mnangagwa has extended the national lockdown by two more weeks.

Meanwhile, he also announced that schools will remain closed for the duration of the lockdown.

Speaking when he addressed the nation this afternoon, Mnangagwa said hours of business are from 0800 to 1700 hours, whilst the curfew is from 2000 to 0530 hours.

He said funerals remain at 30 attendees, essential services to remain functional and that government function moves to 25%.

Mnangagwa said intercity travel or interprovincial travel remain banned, while judiciary will open for urgent cases only.

He said all private companies seeking resumptions of operations should test their employees, adding that markets shall remain open but observe social distancing.

On those in the informal sector, he said they may only open once they have World Health Organisation satisfied protocols.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has signed a certificate of receipt of the Covid-19 vaccine consignment which arrived early today.

He expressed his appreciation to China for partnering Zimbabwe in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Apparently, as at 14 Feb 2021 the COVID-19 update was as follows, new cases -68, deaths – 2, cumulative cases – 35172, recoveries – 30601, with total deaths at 1400.

-Zwnews