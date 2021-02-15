MINISTERIAL STATEMENT FROM THE HONOURABLE MINISTER OF LOCAL GOVERNMENT AND PUBLIC WORKS ON THE PASSING ON OF CHIEF MADUNA OF INSIZA DISTRICT: MATABELELAND SOUTH PROVINCE

It is with deep grief and sorrow that I have learned of the passing on of Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu whose hereditary title is Chief Maduna of Insiza District in Matabeleland South Province. Chief Vezi Maduna Mafu died on the 13th of February 2021 at his homestead.

Chief Vezi Maduna was battling diabetis for a long time.

The death of our esteemed Chief is a blow to the country and the traditional leadership institution. Chief Maduna was one of the longest serving Chiefs having been officially appointed as Substantive Chief on the 27th of August 1974. The traditional leadership institution is poorer without him.

I have gone to the Chief’s homestead together with the leadership of the Province to convey my condolence message and we met family and clan members. We have been informed that the late Chief Maduna will be laid to rest on Wednesday 17 February 2021. His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the Honourable Vice Presidents have been made aware of this sad loss. Government will make all the necessary contributions towards the funeral of Chief Maduna.

The late Chief will be remembered for his immense contribution in both the political and social development of this country. We are all aware that he was an Ex-Detainee who fought for the emancipation of this country. He served in various portfolios that include being the first Chairperson of Insiza Rural District Council, Central Committee member as well as a member of the Joint Central Committee. Chief Maduna was also Senator Chief for Insiza, a member of the National Consultative Assembly for ZANU PF and also served as the Chairperson for Matabeleland South Provincial Assembly of Chiefs. He was very instrumental in the development of the province as he facilitated the implementation of various projects in the sectors of health, education, agriculture and infrastructural development.

On behalf of the Government of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, the Deputy Minister, the Permanent Secretary, Principal Directors, Directors, Ministry staff and my own behalf, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Maduna Clan and the community at large. Government joins the clan, relatives and friends in mourning the gallant son of the soil.

May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.