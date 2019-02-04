KADOMA woman electrocuted while cleaning 2 plate stove

An attempt to repair a two plate stove cost the life of a 23-year-old woman who was electrocuted.

The recent incident occurred in Rimuka high density area, Kadoma.

A family relative who identified himself as Sekuru Mhizha confirmed the death.

“We are saddened by the death of our niece Tatenda Chifamba of SQ 342, Rimuka, who was a single mum of two daughters.

“Reports we got from neighbours are that she was eavesdropping outside with friends and only left going home to clean the room since it was still in the morning.

“It looks like she was electrocuted by her two plates stove which was connected to the mains. A metal knife was seen near the body, the neighbours were alerted by her six year old daughter after she had seen her mother lying on the floor,” said the relative.

Pleading for anonymity a neighbour said “We were with her filling our buckets with water and she said that she was going to her room to clean because she had some other tasks to do elsewhere later.

“Later we saw one of her girls coming to us saying that her mum was on the ground. l and other women rushed to the room then we found her unconscious and we called the ambulance, but she was already dead.”