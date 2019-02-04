Suspected robber gunned down at girlfriend’s apartment

A serial armed robber was denied a chance to repent his sins on earth by a police officer who shot him dead in alleged self defense.

The robber, Timothy Moyo, who was popularly known as ‘Bonto’ in Chegutu was shot after being ambushed at his place of residence.

When local media Chegutu Eye news crew arrived at the scene police were loading the deceased’s body into their haulage truck to ferry it to a local police station from the scene of incident.

Verified reports allege that the robber was killed at his lover’s apartment.

“When police arrived at his girlfriend’s house where the two were cohabiting Moyo panicked charging towards police with a machete and a loaded pistol with intention to kill.

“An alert officer was quick to react, he pulled the trigger first killing the robber on the spot. The deceased’s body was then taken to a local police station,” reports from Chegutu eye suggest.