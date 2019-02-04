MDC councillor for Chitungwiza abducted, tortured

Chitungwiza MDC Alliance Councillor Jabulani Mtunzi has reportedly been abducted in the town and severely beaten by armed men who proceeded to hand him to the police, a Non Governmental Organisation has claimed.

Crisis Coalition of Zimbabwe allege that Mtunzi was abducted yesterday before being handed over to the police.

ZW News could not immediately establish the charges facing the councillor.

Crisis Coalition of Zimbabwe posted on microblogging site twitter today only alleging that Mtunzi was detained at Makoni Police Station after having received a thorough beating from unknown personnel.

The NGO said it condemned any acts of torture and abduction by state agents.

