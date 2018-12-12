Kadoma man brutally assaulted, Left for dead

A man from Kadoma has been brutally assaulted by a group of unknown assailants who left him for dead.

The assailants who included both men and women dumped his body along Masvaure Street in the high density suburb of Rimuka today.

According to some eyewitnesses who declined to be named for fear of victimisation, the attackers used empty beer bottles, clenched fists and an iron bar on the hapless man.

“The man was assaulted by a group of men and women, and they were using bottles, clenched fist and an iron bar, we don’t know the reason behind the assault,”said one witness.

Rimuka armed police personnel had to intervene within a short space of time, unfortunately the assailants had vanished.

The police took the seriously injured man to Rimuka Charge Office enroute to Kadoma General Hospital.

zwnews