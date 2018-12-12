Gvt threatens to ban PVOs and NGO’s over political interference

Zimbabwean government has read the riot act on Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) and Non Governmental Organisation (NGO’s) whom it accuses of meddling in the political affairs of the country, saying when push comes to shove it is ready to ban them.

The government said PVO and NGO’s were diverting their sole attention, but having more emphasis on political issues both directly and indirectly.

Acting Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Kazembe Kazembe issued a statement yesterday warning PVO and NGO’s.

“All PVO and NGO’s are registered through the District Social Welfare Offices in their area of operations. They are non-profit making organisations and they are apolitical.

“The government has however noted with concern that PVO and NGO’s have negated their objectives and are now meddling in politics.

“Should the organisations continue with this behaviour, the government will not hesitate to withdraw their registration certificates. This is within the confines of the PVO.

“Act section 10 gives government the mandate to deregister an organisation which fails to comply with terms of registration,” he said.