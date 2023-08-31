Highlander coach Baltemar Brito has blamed the disruptions in training last week due to the general elections, for their defeat to Platinum FC on Saturday.

Brito says the disruptions in training last week due to the general elections, disturbed their tempo.

Zimbabwe held its general elections on Wednesday last week and players were given time off to go and vote.

Bosso as Highlanders is affectionately known suffered their first defeat of the season to the platinum miners after falling 2-0 to the Norman Mapeza coached side.

They are playing Chicken Inn this Sunday, a game which is expected to bring fireworks.

Chicken Inn coach Prince Matore says it is not going to be any easy game as Highlanders are on top of the log table.

“Highlanders are at the top of the league and they are playing at home so it’s a tough match. At the derby anything can happen, what is important is to just give our best,” he says.

