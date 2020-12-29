The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has announced that nine players who are part of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) provisional squad have tested positive to Covid-19.

In a statement, ZIFA said all players and the technical team were tested this Monday upon their return from the festive break.

ZIFA Communications and Competitions Manager Xolisani Gwesela also announced that ZIFA has suspended all training sessions for the CHAN team pending consultations with other stakeholders although the team remains in camp.

ZIFA has quarantined the nine in line with the World Health Organisation health regulations.

-Zwnews