CONTROVERSIAL Zim Dancehall artiste, Soul Jah Love Musaka was arrested by Harare police after allegedly receiving payment and not performing to fulfil the contract.

Musaka was supposed to perform at a private show over the Christmas holidays but he did not turn up.

The singer was paid USD$300 by a private promoter and was later arrested after he failed to show up.

This is not the first time Soul Jah has cancelled contracts after getting paid, recently in November Musaka pulled a no show stunt in South Africa which saw funs rioting and destroying property worthy thousands of rands.

